Stella Damascus urges business owners to be nicer to their customers

The actress posted a video to her official Instagram page on August 7, 2024, to address the issue, urging business owners to be nicer. She began, "I have a message; however, I would like your permission to deliver this message in pidgin English because that's how I see it and how I feel it."

Damasus pleaded with people to refrain from taking out their frustrations about their work on innocent customers because they could never know what each person i going through.

"I beg una, if you dey do work wey you no like, no take your frustration on top customer or client. No be thier fault, no be dem cause am. I fit sympathise with you say you no like wetin you dey do you dey do am because say you need money, you need to feed your family. No problem, I understand but no use they vex on top pesin wey wan spend money for your establishment. No use that vex take spoil the mood of that person, you no know wetin dem dey go through," she pleaded.

The actress also encouraged people to be nice because they could never know who could potentially help them in the future.

She said, "E go pay make you dey nice for the work wey you dey do, do am from your heart because na that one dey give you small, small help wey you dey find. You never know, any of these customers or clients fit see you and employ you."