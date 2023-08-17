ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Yet another comedian acknowledges that stand-up is superior.

Lasisi Elenu says that Skit making is not as difficult as stand up comedy. [Trino Motion Pictures]
Lasisi Elenu says that Skit making is not as difficult as stand up comedy. [Trino Motion Pictures]

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview with HipTV, he was asked which of the two forms of comedy was harder. To this, he compared the two and noted that the former was more difficult.

Defending his stance he said, "Both stand-up comedy and skit-making have a different feel. There is a lot of pressure in stand-up comedy. You've to be on your A-game, and you have to make several materials ready in case you use one and it's not that good, you can always improvise. It's very important to do that."

Lasisi Elenu gained his stardom from his weekly Instagram 'something just happened right now' skits on Instagram. (tWIF)
Lasisi Elenu gained his stardom from his weekly Instagram 'something just happened right now' skits on Instagram. (tWIF) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He commented that as a skit maker, the content creation process would always be something he could lean on because it's a part of him. Lasisi stated that even though both are lucrative, it all boils down to how they infuse their creativity into their work.

In his words," However, skit-making has become a part of me; one which I can do at any time, any moment, from sleep, it's a go for me. I know how to put myself in tune. Yeah, both stand-up comedy and skit-making are lucrative. It just depends on how you channel... As a matter of fact, it's not how hard you work but how smart you work.

He has been able to fully delve into the acting world, starring in movies like 'The Razz Guy' [Trino Motion Pictures]
He has been able to fully delve into the acting world, starring in movies like 'The Razz Guy' [Trino Motion Pictures] Pulse Nigeria

The actor also advised aspiring skit makers to channel their videos to the appropriate people and places to make money from their content. He concluded by adding that both skit-making and stand-up comedy has the potential to give a comedian the financial gains they want, it just depends on each person.

It is worthy of note that Lasisi is not the only comedian with this ideology. In July 2023 popular comedian Igosave spoke on the matter, stating that skit-making has no longevity. In his opinion, the life span of skit-making is short, in comparison to comedians who do stand-up.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest 2023: Harmonising generations and rhythms

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest 2023: Harmonising generations and rhythms

Doyin isn't completely happy about Mercy's HOH win on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin isn't completely happy about Mercy's HOH win on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I turned sand into diamonds - Davido shows off new ₦577 million pendant

I turned sand into diamonds - Davido shows off new ₦577 million pendant

An examination of the top 10 beneficiaries of Amapiano in Afrobeats

An examination of the top 10 beneficiaries of Amapiano in Afrobeats

I started working at an early age to support my family - Ronke Ojo

I started working at an early age to support my family - Ronke Ojo

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

AY Makun appreciates his wife and fans in a heartfelt post, following their house fire pm sunday.

AY Makun thanks his wife for standing by him after house fire

Former Big Brother Naija housemate is now a mother of 3! [Instagram/officialgiftypowers]

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world