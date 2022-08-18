‘The Razz Guy’ comedy lands Netflix debut

Trino Motion Pictures’ 2021 comedy, ‘The Razz Guy’ has premiered on Netflix over a year after its theatrical release.
Lasisi Elenu makes his debut lead role in the Udoka Oyeka directed comedy.
Directed by Udoka Oyeka, ‘The Razz Guy' stars Lasisi Elenu his his debut lead role as Temi, an obnoxious senior Executive who loses his ability to speak proper English after a curse is placed on him. He must find a way to lift the curse ahead of a crucial business merger deal.
The title premiered to rousing reviews from film lovers in March 2021. Critics also commended Elenu’s performance alongside Bucci Franklin, Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively.
’The Razz Guy’ Netflix debut follows the streamer’s recent big reveal of its newest slate of African titles.
