ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'The lifespan is short' — IGoSave boasts comedians last longer than skit makers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He aired his opinion but the question is, 'Is it facts or cap?'

Nigerian comedian believes that lifespan of skit makers is short [Instagram/Igosave]
Nigerian comedian believes that lifespan of skit makers is short [Instagram/Igosave]

Recommended articles

While appearing as a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, he was asked if he felt that the skyrocketing genre of skit making would someday overshadow standup comedy. In response, he likened the popularity of skit making to an erupting volcano.

He said, "In the eyes of the public, that's what it looks like, but I'll say it as it is. For skit making, once it starts, it erupts like a volcano. But I think, in my opinion, the lifespan is short. Do you understand? They eventually cool down."

I-go-save has been in the industry for decades
I-go-save has been in the industry for decades Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, he asserted that skit makers do not stand the test of time in comparison to their counterparts. "Comedians would be around and do their thing for years. We have had many skit makers who have come that we don't hear from anymore; they did not last three minutes or even up to three years," he said

Staying engaged by Nedu and the other hosts, the Last One Laughing contestant made it clear that he admires the skit-makers, stating Sabinus as his favourite. He commended their dedication and ability to maximise time in delivering their punchlines.

He said, "I love skit makers, comedy used to be five minutes on YouTube, then they did it on Instagram in just 15 seconds. To make Nigerians laugh in 15 seconds is not easy, I respect them. A lot of these skit makers have delved into standup comedy as well and are doing very well."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ajani Hazan Babatunde empowers Nigerian Artists through Digitizers & Flashfame Management

Ajani Hazan Babatunde empowers Nigerian Artists through Digitizers & Flashfame Management

Burna Boy drops new single 'Big 7', set to drop new album in August 2023

Burna Boy drops new single 'Big 7', set to drop new album in August 2023

'The lifespan is short' — IGoSave boasts comedians last longer than skit makers

'The lifespan is short' — IGoSave boasts comedians last longer than skit makers

Ruger returns with new exciting single 'Kristy' ahead of upcoming debut album

Ruger returns with new exciting single 'Kristy' ahead of upcoming debut album

Kizz Daniel drops fifth album 'Maverick'

Kizz Daniel drops fifth album 'Maverick'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu

Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father