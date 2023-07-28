'The lifespan is short' — IGoSave boasts comedians last longer than skit makers

While appearing as a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, he was asked if he felt that the skyrocketing genre of skit making would someday overshadow standup comedy. In response, he likened the popularity of skit making to an erupting volcano.

He said, "In the eyes of the public, that's what it looks like, but I'll say it as it is. For skit making, once it starts, it erupts like a volcano. But I think, in my opinion, the lifespan is short. Do you understand? They eventually cool down."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, he asserted that skit makers do not stand the test of time in comparison to their counterparts. "Comedians would be around and do their thing for years. We have had many skit makers who have come that we don't hear from anymore; they did not last three minutes or even up to three years," he said

Staying engaged by Nedu and the other hosts, the Last One Laughing contestant made it clear that he admires the skit-makers, stating Sabinus as his favourite. He commended their dedication and ability to maximise time in delivering their punchlines.

He said, "I love skit makers, comedy used to be five minutes on YouTube, then they did it on Instagram in just 15 seconds. To make Nigerians laugh in 15 seconds is not easy, I respect them. A lot of these skit makers have delved into standup comedy as well and are doing very well."