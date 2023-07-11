ADVERTISEMENT
Spyro shoots his shot at American actress Meagan Good

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is serious! It seems like 'Our guy' doesn't mind taking his crush's last name as a show of love.

Spyro is not afraid to show his love for Meagan Good [Instagram/Spyro]
In a chat posted by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, Spyro, born Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professed his undying love for the divorced actress.

The singer first slid into Good's DM in 2021, texting, "Hello Meagan, this is a profession of faith; as God lives and his spirit lives, I will meet you one day, very soon, and we will work together."

Despite the fact his initial message was unanswered, he re-entered her DM two years later.

After the success of his smash hit Who's Your Guy? he reaffirmed his love for her and informed her he wants to settle down.

"I have come again, my love. I know you don't know me, but my love for you knows no bounds. I will always love you, Meagan. I am blown now and ready to settle down and it's you I want before Casava starts to age," Spyro texted her.

The 25-year-old further begged the 41-year-old actress to look beyond their age gap.

He said, "You might wanna say but I ain't your age mate, but age is just a number o Meagan, don't miss out on me as I am a complete package."

The artist took it a step further and offered to take her surname if they were to get together because they 'are GOOD together', then proceeded to give her his phone number.

After the post went viral, the singer acknowledged Ednut's post in the comment section, thanking him for bringing his dream one step closer to reality.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

