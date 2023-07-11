Spyro shoots his shot at American actress Meagan Good

In a chat posted by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, Spyro, born Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professed his undying love for the divorced actress.

The singer first slid into Good's DM in 2021, texting, "Hello Meagan, this is a profession of faith; as God lives and his spirit lives, I will meet you one day, very soon, and we will work together."

Despite the fact his initial message was unanswered, he re-entered her DM two years later.

After the success of his smash hit Who's Your Guy? he reaffirmed his love for her and informed her he wants to settle down.

"I have come again, my love. I know you don't know me, but my love for you knows no bounds. I will always love you, Meagan. I am blown now and ready to settle down and it's you I want before Casava starts to age," Spyro texted her.

The 25-year-old further begged the 41-year-old actress to look beyond their age gap.

He said, "You might wanna say but I ain't your age mate, but age is just a number o Meagan, don't miss out on me as I am a complete package."

The artist took it a step further and offered to take her surname if they were to get together because they 'are GOOD together', then proceeded to give her his phone number.