RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on his posthumous birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Sound Sultan died at the age of 44.

The late Sound Sultan and his wife Farida Fasasi [Instagram/FaridaFasasi]
The late Sound Sultan and his wife Farida Fasasi [Instagram/FaridaFasasi]

Farida Fasasi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, has celebrated him on his posthumous birthday.

Recommended articles

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 27, 2021, where she penned a cute note to celebrate the late music star.

"Olanrewaju Fasasi "Oko Farida"...I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile...I miss your jokes...I miss waking up to guitar strings...Even more, I miss our inside jokes," she wrote.

"It's your birthday today. I'll forever celebrate all that you've been to me. I love you, forever and always ❤ 🕊lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun."

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44, after battling throat cancer.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on his posthumous birthday

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on his posthumous birthday

Wizkid teams up with UduX, MTN Nigeria to livestream 'Made in Lagos' O2 Arena concert

Wizkid teams up with UduX, MTN Nigeria to livestream 'Made in Lagos' O2 Arena concert

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

Adunni Ade recounts how her father cut her off after she got pregnant

Adunni Ade recounts how her father cut her off after she got pregnant

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Trending

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

No make-up photo of Hajia Bintu shocks netizens (PHOTO)

Hajia Bintu no makeup

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bandle and Davido

Sista Afia embarrassed on live radio by ex-bouncer she refused to pay (WATCH)

Sista Afia embarrassed by a bouncer she refused to pay on live radio