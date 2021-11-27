Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on his posthumous birthday

Farida Fasasi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, has celebrated him on his posthumous birthday.
Sound Sultan died at the age of 44.
The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 27, 2021, where she penned a cute note to celebrate the late music star.
"Olanrewaju Fasasi "Oko Farida"...I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile...I miss your jokes...I miss waking up to guitar strings...Even more, I miss our inside jokes," she wrote.
"It's your birthday today. I'll forever celebrate all that you've been to me. I love you, forever and always ❤ 🕊lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun."
The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44, after battling throat cancer.
