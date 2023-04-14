The sports category has moved to a new website.
Solomon Buchi believes a man's wife should be his next of kin

Babatunde Lawal

Solomon Buchi outlined the importance of entrusting your wife with your finances.

Solomon Buchi [Instagram/Solomon Buchi]
This is a response to the hot topic surrounding Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, whose wife, Hiba Abouk, purportedly filed for divorce and requested half of his property but got nothing because his properties were in his mother’s name.

According to the life coach, there was no purpose in marrying a woman if you could not trust her with your wealth because involving your mother with your finances was strange.

He tweeted, “Your next of kin should be your wife not your mother. Your assets should have your wife’s name on them too. This is biblical marriage; you have become one in Holy Matrimony. If you can’t trust a woman with your riches, don’t marry her. Why marry who you don’t trust with your ALL?This will probably get a lot of pushback from the redpilled movement, because of the recent Hakimi’s case: a successful footballer whose wife filed for divorce and division of his assets and properties, only to discover that he put all his fortunes in his mother’s name.

This will probably get a lot of pushback from the redpilled movement, because of the recent Hakimi’s case: a successful footballer whose wife filed for divorce and division of his assets and properties, only to discover that he put all his fortunes in his mother’s name.Hence, she has nothing to gain from the incentivized western divorce culture. This seems pragmatic, but it is not right and ideal.

I can imagine the mammoth defense that some mummy’s boys will get today. Putting all your fortunes to your mom’s name as a married man is off.It shouldn’t be so. And yes, women who also marry rich men, with intentions to incentivize the marriage through later divorce are wrong too, but we can’t correct a wrong with a wrong. Literally, the scriptures states that a man needs to leave his father and mother to be married.

This means a re-prioritization: after marriage, your wife becomes your number one. Your mother is still your mother, but you’re not one with her, she’s one with your dad. Respect them, but your immediate priority is your wife, and everything about you, she must have access to. As much as these sad things happen, I’m trying to reconcile us to how things should be. Christian men shouldn’t be thinking in this manner: willing all you have to your mom as a married man. Nah.

And men, do your due diligence before you marry. If you can’t trust her, don’t marry her, because marriage without trust is like roommates living together. Hakimi did it doesn’t make it right. Don’t start off wrong. Things still work the right way. Christian marriage is not a place to fight to protect; it’s a place to give. Something must give. Something must be at risk. We don’t truly love, if we aren’t risking anything.”

The PSG and Morocco right-back was charged with rape by the French authorities after he was accused by a girlfriend in March this year, per reports. Hakimi’s wife, Hiba Abouk, filed for divorce and asked for his assets to be divided in court. However, it was discovered in court that the footballer had put all his fortunes in his mother's name, Saida Mouh.

Solomon Buchi is popular among some sects online; he is known for posting Christian relationship quotes.

