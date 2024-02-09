Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Speaking during a recent sermon at The Fountain of Life Church, Odukoya articulated his belief that society has failed by instilling an entitlement mindset in men while neglecting to teach them responsibility and accountability.

He started by saying, "Men have the mentality that a woman must submit because he is a man. If you're asking for submission, what vision is she submitting to? I dare say that society has failed and we have raised a lot of entities boys In men's bodies. You see , they have grown in age but have not grown in maturity, their physical DNA has changed but their mindset is still young."

"Society has failed because what you will find is that they tell the boy when he is growing up to sit down and not do anything 'you're a boy, ah ah don't worry, relax it's the woman's job to clean, it's the girls job to cook," he added.

Going on, the pastor underscored the importance of teaching boys responsibility, accountability, and life skills, challenging the prevalent mindset that leads to an entitlement complex.