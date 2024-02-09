Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya
He believes that the society has failed by teaching girls hard work, while encouraging boys to sit it out.
Speaking during a recent sermon at The Fountain of Life Church, Odukoya articulated his belief that society has failed by instilling an entitlement mindset in men while neglecting to teach them responsibility and accountability.
He started by saying, "Men have the mentality that a woman must submit because he is a man. If you're asking for submission, what vision is she submitting to? I dare say that society has failed and we have raised a lot of entities boys In men's bodies. You see , they have grown in age but have not grown in maturity, their physical DNA has changed but their mindset is still young."
"Society has failed because what you will find is that they tell the boy when he is growing up to sit down and not do anything 'you're a boy, ah ah don't worry, relax it's the woman's job to clean, it's the girls job to cook," he added.
Going on, the pastor underscored the importance of teaching boys responsibility, accountability, and life skills, challenging the prevalent mindset that leads to an entitlement complex.
"So You're teaching the girl the girl responsibility from a young age, you're teaching her accountability and hard work and life skills.But the boy, you tell him to sit down because he's a man so he grows up with an entitlement mindset with no skills and no responsibility or accountability and then he tells women to submit to him, but what is his vision? You can't call yourself the head of the home and you're not doing anything, respect is earned and not given," Odukoya stressed.
