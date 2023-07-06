I was blacking out, people were bashing me - Skiibii explains fake death scandal

In his interview with Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats Podcast, Skiibii opened up about the renowned scandal. Back in 2015, the music industry was thrown into pandemonium when news broke about his 'death'.

"What was that issue and how did you deal with it?", the entertainer was asked, to which he replied, "I have that issue for real, I dey blackout. I don't like to talk about this p, everybody can say what they want to say."

He then proceeded to explain the different occasions on which he had blacked out. Twice on a plane on the way to South Africa. The second occurred while at Nigerian artiste Kcee's home.

The scandal, however, took place in the Surulere area of Lagos state after the entertainer slumped at his brother's home, to which bystanders assumed he died.

Skiibii revealed that he had to receive treatment in the US for his condition. During his his recovery, he saw that social media was abuzz with news of his 'death' and 'RIP' posts from fans and fellow entertainers alike.

"I still remember Wizkids caption, 'All he wanted was to be happy'", he recounted.

This series of events took place only a year after the singers' big break. Therefore when it was discovered that he didn't die, he was accused of faking his demise and was ostracised.

"They didn't want me to check my phone, and when I did I was just crying, I was going through life and people were bashing me", the singer said.

After returning to Nigeria he continued to chase his passion, worked his way back up from the bottom and got his big break again in 2019.