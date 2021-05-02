Singer Skales ties knot with model fiancée
Skales and his fiancee tie the knot a month after their engagement.
The traditional wedding between Skales and his bae took place on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
The music star shared a video from the wedding via his Instagram page.
"SPECIAL DAY ALERT 🚨 MY ATTITUDE BIGGER NOW .. LOVE ALWAYS MY BRO @harmonize_tz," he captioned the video.
Tanzanian music star Harmony was among the guests at the wedding ceremony.
Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.
The music star and the model got engaged in March on her birthday.
