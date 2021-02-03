Nigerian singer Yinka Davies has lost her first child.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, where she announced the sad news.

"Fun-50 For those who held you in their hearts. Those you waved at on your strolls. For those who cried the tears they couldn't hold back," she wrote.

"Cos you are no more here, For those who washed you when you were weak. Those who were scared to see you ill. For those who thought you madly stubborn cos you. Wouldn't take another pill. I salute them all, who shared you with me."

"Paying for your bills. Calling on others to give their dimes. I appreciate the toils and tears and all the memories you left for them leaving only me."

Jeremiah died last Friday, January 29, after a long battle with Autoimmune blood tissue disorder.

He had been in and out of the hospital in the last 10 months.