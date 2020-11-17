Nigerian dance hall singer Inetimi Timaya Odon popularly known as Timaya has shared photos of his 6 months old daughter on Instagram.

The music star took to his Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, where he shared photos of his daughter, Maya and revealed the identity of his third baby mama.

"Y’all meet my daughter MAYA. She is 6 months old. @dunnieo U so special. ❤️ Gratitude," he captioned the photos.

On a similar vein, Dunnie also took to her Instagram page where penned down a cute note about her daughter.

According to her, all the gratitude goes to God for allowing her have a safe delivery; "I am so grateful that GOD saw me through these unprecedented times and allowed me to safely deliver another beautiful healthy little girl. I am so happy to testify of GOD’s goodness and faithfulness to me and my loved ones."

"Even in the midst of all the uncertainty of this world LOVE never fails. GOD is a promise keeper and is still performing wondrous miracles. For those believing for a new chapter I want to take this opportunity to encourage you to ... Stay the course and trust your process, remain hopeful with gratitude in your heart."

"GOD is still writing your story & the best is yet to come, you will manifest your biggest dreams!! Thank you so much for all of your love and well wishes ... our princess is now 6 months old ☺️ 🎉 we love you our sweet MAYA 💗👑 Soooo much GRATITUDE @TimayaTimaya 😘."

Timaya already has three children, Emma, Gracey, and Emmanuel from two previous relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.