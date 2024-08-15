ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Teni laments over lack of beef among female singers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that the industry is too boring.

Teni wants to headbutt Yemi Alade [Dr. Dolor]
Teni wants to headbutt Yemi Alade [Dr. Dolor]

Recommended articles

The singer posted a video to Instagram on August 15, 2024, telling her colleagues to emulate their male counterparts in the music industry.

She said, "I have said it before and I will say it again. This female industry is too boring, it's too boring! Tell me why Tems and Ayra Starr no fit see themselves and tell themselves, 'Your papa, your papa papa.'"

Teni jokingly encouraged her colleagues to spice up the female music industry with some drama and collaborate later.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tell me why I no fit dey see Tiwa Savage and tell her ' wetin dey do you?' Shey we don't see what's going on on the other side, everybody is just here doing love, sometimes e be like say make I just give Yemi Alade headbutt. Make we see ourselves for outside, make security separate us," she added.

Teni concluded, "Let us spice this thing up and collaborate later. Fighting does not mean that we won't collaborate later, but make we give them saint Obi for this music, I dey tell you. Let's give them drama, proper action film."

Teni's fans, followers and fellow celebrities reacted to her post, flooding the comment section with laughing emojis.

Reactions to Teni's post [Instagram/Tenientertainer]
Reactions to Teni's post [Instagram/Tenientertainer] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Kcee commented, "Why are you like this na 😂😂😂😂😂😂 please stop, don’t stop."

Another comment read, "Make I see Burna boy make I dey clear am say na waka dey hot now 😂 @burnaboygram na we be Gen z oo make him mind dey ba 😂 most especially that Wizkid and Zanku 😂"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joeboy recreates Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' video in new song 'Zombie'

Joeboy recreates Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' video in new song 'Zombie'

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Singer Teni laments over lack of beef among female singers

Singer Teni laments over lack of beef among female singers

S16 Film Festival returns for 4th edition in December

S16 Film Festival returns for 4th edition in December

Olamide releases music video for 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy

Olamide releases music video for 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy

The communal living in Canada is being ripped apart - Nollywood veteran

The communal living in Canada is being ripped apart - Nollywood veteran

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade opens up on his relationship with Onyeka Onwenu

Ngozi Nwosu

A person once slapped me because of a role I played - Ngozi Nwosu

Yung Miami performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 [Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images]

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu