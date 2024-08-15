Singer Teni laments over lack of beef among female singers

The singer posted a video to Instagram on August 15, 2024, telling her colleagues to emulate their male counterparts in the music industry.

She said, "I have said it before and I will say it again. This female industry is too boring, it's too boring! Tell me why Tems and Ayra Starr no fit see themselves and tell themselves, 'Your papa, your papa papa.'"

Teni jokingly encouraged her colleagues to spice up the female music industry with some drama and collaborate later.

"Tell me why I no fit dey see Tiwa Savage and tell her ' wetin dey do you?' Shey we don't see what's going on on the other side, everybody is just here doing love, sometimes e be like say make I just give Yemi Alade headbutt. Make we see ourselves for outside, make security separate us," she added.

Teni concluded, "Let us spice this thing up and collaborate later. Fighting does not mean that we won't collaborate later, but make we give them saint Obi for this music, I dey tell you. Let's give them drama, proper action film."

Teni's fans, followers and fellow celebrities reacted to her post, flooding the comment section with laughing emojis.

Singer Kcee commented, "Why are you like this na 😂😂😂😂😂😂 please stop, don’t stop."