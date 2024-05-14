After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

Speaking on the latest episode of The Midday Show on the Beat 99.9FM, the entertainer was asked about his previous confession where he stated that he had dated 'about 100 women or so' in the past. In response, he confessed that he no longer believes in love except a mother's love.

"I'm a broken man and I don't believe in love anymore," he started, " I just believe that human beings are selfish and there's really no love, there is a motive behind every love right now. It's so crazy that I believe the realest love is still my mum's love and maybe God's love. In a way I tell myself that I may be offending God by saying that because God is love, but in the human form there's none."

ADVERTISEMENT

When Skales was asked if he showed genuine love to others, he aired his belief that he was not meant to be born into his generation.

"I believe that I'm a great person born into the wrong generation, it's like there's a competition between the men and the women right now. There are good people out there, like me, Yes I'm broken but I believe I'm healing but this generation is totally lost. Everybody is in a circle now and just gets recycled the same people," said Skales.

In an interview earlier this month, Skales had admitted he was on the same path as King Solomon from the Bible as he was involved with many women.

He said, "Let me explain. I'm in a different situation right now but back then I just couldn't get enough of women. Women are endless, you know? You keep going to the streets and you see women everywhere bro. As at then, I would have been like King Solomon. You know he had like so many wives and how many concubines."

See the full interview below: