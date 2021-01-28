Nigerian singer Simi is celebrating her husband Adekunle Gold on his 34th birthday.

Sharing a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the singer declares her undying love for the music star.

"My baby. We're growing older together and it's exactly what I'd hoped it would be," she writes.

"May you never lose your wonder, your big belly-laughs (and your industry laugh), your dreams, your joy, your love, your peace, your grace, your smiles, your hope. May the world be good to you. May God stay blessing you. May wisdom abide with you. May you stay beautiful, because you're too vain to be basic tbh."

"I love you so much. Happy birthday my lover na friend. Issa full birthday weekend. Periodt!"

Happy birthday to Adekunle Gold from all of us at Pulse.

Adekunle Gold and Simi

The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together the following year.