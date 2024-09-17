Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation

The 24-year-old singer recently appeared as a guest on The Breakfast Club, where he gave insight into the unprecedented success in his career, his creative process and what keeps him going as he climbs the ladder of success and fame.

"You have achieved so much at a young age; what drives you to keep pushing these boundaries in music?" asked the host.

In response, Rema explained that leaving his old life behind and entering the music industry came with new responsibilities. Thus, his biggest motivation became his family and support system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "I'd say number one; my drive has always been family. I feel like my family has grown bigger by how much love I receive and how much people have supported me to achieve my vision."

"I'd say that I feel like I have so much responsibility now; leaving the hood, the first thing you want to do is to feed your family and when you come in the game, you see all the responsibilities that come with being an artist or being the chosen one," he added.

Rema revealed his deep sense of duty and appreciation for those who supported him, showing that his motivation comes from both personal and professional commitments.

He explained, "There are different people called for different purposes and you look around you and see the people who supported you to achieve your dreams also have dreams; they also have dreams. Sometimes you have to take time out and ask them, 'What do you want?' and my manager would be like, 'I want to manage the biggest artiste out of Africa,' and I want to get him that."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have different drives, it's not everything that is money exchange. Every responsibility is not 100% mine," he explained.