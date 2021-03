Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila popularly known as MayD has been hospitalised after suffering injuries following a fire incident at his house.

The music star took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 7, 2021, where he shared photos of the injuries he sustained after the fire incident.

"Hey Guys, please put me in your prayers. There was a fire incident in my house and my legs got burnt," he wrote.

MayD asks fans to pray for him after fire accident [Instagram/MayD]

Photos of the singer in the hospital [nstagram/MayD]

From the images shared by the music star, he might be spending a few days at the hospital.