Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila popularly known as May D's marriage to wife, Carolina Wassmuth, is officially over.

The singer shared the not-so-good news via his Twitter page on Monday, September 28, 2020.

According to him, he is single and free.

"I'm single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship I think I need to be alone for some time!'' he tweeted.

The singer got married to his Swedish wife, Wassmuth, back in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child together that same year.