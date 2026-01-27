Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence After Brooklyn’s Damning Instagram Statements

The fashion mogul spoke publicly for the first time at a French fashion award during Paris Fashion Week, while her family continues to attract public attention.

Victoria Beckham was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture during a ceremony in Paris on 26 January 2026. The accolade underscores Beckham’s influence in the fashion industry.

Accompanied by her husband David Beckham and three of their children: Harper, 14, Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23, the former Spice Girl and internationally-recognised fashion designer, accepted the honour and thanked the Ministry, her business partners, and her family.

What did she say?

In her speech, the 51-year-old icon highlighted her admiration for French aesthetics and referred to David Beckham as her “original investor” and “everything,” expressing gratitude for his support.

Credit: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Victoria wrote in an Instagram post:

“I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication.”

The Beckhams pose for a family photo after Victoria was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture | Instagram/@victoriabeckham

She concluded the post with, “My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx.”

Victoria Beckham and Vogue magazine supremo Anna Wintour at the event | Instagram/@victoriabeckham

The family’s public appearance featured coordinated outfits: Victoria in an elegant turtleneck dress with a thigh-high slit, and David in a tailored black suit. Cruz and Romeo, who had recently walked in a runway show for Willy Chavarria during Paris Fashion Week, were also present with their partners.

Family Context

Brooklyn Beckham with his parents David and Victoria Beckham | Credit: Daily Mail vis Getty

The award ceremony occurred shortly after Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, 26, publicly shared concerns about family tensions on social media. Brooklyn’s statements, posted on 19 January 2026, described long-standing disagreements with his parents and referenced personal challenges related to autonomy and public scrutiny.

While representatives for Victoria and David have not publicly addressed the claims, David Beckham, 50, spoke generally about parenting and social media on CNBC, noting that children learn from mistakes.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them... you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” the Inter Miami president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 20 January, as reported by Daily Mail.