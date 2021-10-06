Singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi get matching tattoos for son's birthday

The music star and his baby mama got the matching tattoos for their son's first birthday.

They both shared videos of the tattoos on their Instagram pages, leaving speculations that they have reignited their love.

Kemi who is based in the United Kingdom first revealed that she was in the country earlier in the week after she share a video of herself and the music star in bed.

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.

Pulse Nigeria

A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama over his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.