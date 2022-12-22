The year is wrapping up well for Mavin's signee, Crayon, as the singer is celebrating his parents' house.
Singer Crayon moves parents from 'trenches' to new house
As a result, the singer can finally go home after five years, quickly run home to eat, and get back to doing his business.
Crayon took to Twitter to say this. He said that moving his parents from the trenches to the new house is the best Christmas gift he has ever gotten himself.
The ' Ijo Laba Laba' singer also revealed that he hasn't been able to go home for five years, but now he can.
He wrote: "I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more Lekki foods, small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!"
Nancy Isime gifts father 6-bedroom apartment
In similar news, Nollywood actress and television host Nancy Isime also built a six-bedroom house for her father and family.
The actress uploaded pictures of the house and expressed her happiness that she could finally finish it and give her family the keys on Monday, December 19, when she made this announcement on her Instagram page.
Isime revealed that this is one of her biggest dreams, and she is happy it has finally come to fruition.
