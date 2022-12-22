ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Crayon moves parents from 'trenches' to new house

Babatunde Lawal

As a result, the singer can finally go home after five years, quickly run home to eat, and get back to doing his business.

Crayon tells Pulse about his journey, signing to MAVIN, meeting Wizkid, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and making music. (Pulse Nigeria)
Crayon tells Pulse about his journey, signing to MAVIN, meeting Wizkid, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and making music. (Pulse Nigeria)

The year is wrapping up well for Mavin's signee, Crayon, as the singer is celebrating his parents' house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Crayon took to Twitter to say this. He said that moving his parents from the trenches to the new house is the best Christmas gift he has ever gotten himself.

The ' Ijo Laba Laba' singer also revealed that he hasn't been able to go home for five years, but now he can.

He wrote: "I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more Lekki foods, small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!"

Nancy Isime gifts father 6-bedroom apartment

In similar news, Nollywood actress and television host Nancy Isime also built a six-bedroom house for her father and family.

The actress uploaded pictures of the house and expressed her happiness that she could finally finish it and give her family the keys on Monday, December 19, when she made this announcement on her Instagram page.

Isime revealed that this is one of her biggest dreams, and she is happy it has finally come to fruition.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

YouTube partners with 8th AFRIMA, reiterates support for African Music and Creative Economy

YouTube partners with 8th AFRIMA, reiterates support for African Music and Creative Economy

Africa Magic set to celebrate 'Tinsel' milestone with new documentary

Africa Magic set to celebrate 'Tinsel' milestone with new documentary

Singer Crayon moves parents from 'trenches' to new house

Singer Crayon moves parents from 'trenches' to new house

Rema and Burna Boy extend run on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema and Burna Boy extend run on UK Official Singles Chart

Yul Edochie: Actor expresses regret to his first wife, May 

Yul Edochie: Actor expresses regret to his first wife, May 

Actress Iyabo Ojo flaunts her new man on 45th birthday

Actress Iyabo Ojo flaunts her new man on 45th birthday

KWAM 1 and more thrills Lagosians at Fuji: A Opera

KWAM 1 and more thrills Lagosians at Fuji: A Opera

Flavour shares colorful visuals for hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'

Flavour shares colorful visuals for hit single 'Game Changer (Dike)'

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify No. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify No. 1 artist of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita and her hubby, Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

DO2DTUN

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

Nigerian music superstar Davido

Davido sets new record, becomes Nigerian celebrity with most Instagram likes

Rihanna's cute baby (TikTok/Rihanna,Getty Images)

Rihanna finally unveils her adorable baby with cute video