RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simon Cowell hospitalised, suffers broken arm after 2nd bike crash

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The media personality is reported to be lucky to be alive.

British TV personality Simon Cowell [Instagram/SimonCowell]
British TV personality Simon Cowell [Instagram/SimonCowell]

British TV personality Simon Cowell has been involved in a bike accident.

Recommended articles

The bike accident took place last Thursday near his home in West London.

According to PageSix, the “America’s Got Talent” judge was riding the bike when he “slipped off” and fell, but he is “OK.”

www.instagram.com

The Sun reported that Cowell was “lucky to be alive” since he was propelled off the bike after driving 20 mph and was not wearing a helmet.

The former “American Idol” judge was taken to a nearby hospital and released within a few hours with a bright yellow cast.

This is not the first time Cowell will be involved in a bike accident.

In 2021, Cowell broke his back in three places while riding the $20,000 bike outside his Malibu mansion.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simon Cowell hospitalised, suffers broken arm after 2nd bike crash

Simon Cowell hospitalised, suffers broken arm after 2nd bike crash

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

Precious Chikwendu recounts how Fani-Kayode beat her up 4-month after giving birth

Precious Chikwendu recounts how Fani-Kayode beat her up 4-month after giving birth

Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Comedian AY celebrates daughter on her 14th birthday

Comedian AY celebrates daughter on her 14th birthday

Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Sammie Okposo returns to Instagram, says he is now free from the power of sin

Sammie Okposo returns to Instagram, says he is now free from the power of sin

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Rihanna is pregnant!

Rihanna is pregnant!

Trending

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Popular Instagram comedian Adebayo Ridwan popularly known as Isbea U [Instagram/IsBeaU]

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]