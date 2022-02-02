British TV personality Simon Cowell has been involved in a bike accident.
Simon Cowell hospitalised, suffers broken arm after 2nd bike crash
The media personality is reported to be lucky to be alive.
The bike accident took place last Thursday near his home in West London.
According to PageSix, the “America’s Got Talent” judge was riding the bike when he “slipped off” and fell, but he is “OK.”
The Sun reported that Cowell was “lucky to be alive” since he was propelled off the bike after driving 20 mph and was not wearing a helmet.
The former “American Idol” judge was taken to a nearby hospital and released within a few hours with a bright yellow cast.
This is not the first time Cowell will be involved in a bike accident.
In 2021, Cowell broke his back in three places while riding the $20,000 bike outside his Malibu mansion.
