Shade Ladipo has slammed Toke Makinwa for her tweets about people 'filming the recipients of benevolence.'

The media personality in a post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday April 5, 2020, said Makinwa's car gift to her personal assistant a while ago was recorded so she wonders why she was slamming other people for doing it.

"No shades...you filmed your whole giving your PA a car which actually inspired me to give my PA a laptop (We serve diferent Gods). In this new world, documenting your benevolence IMO does more good than bad but honestly but irks me when I see it honestly...again no shades," she wrote.

Ladipo's post came barely a few hours after Makinwa had taken to her Twitter page to slam people who have been filming their act of benevolence during the lockdown across the country over coronavirus.

"Here’s an appeal not shade, not a call out either, I salute everyone who’s giving out to the less privileged this season, you are not the government and your kindness will be rewarded by God but can we stop filming the recipients of your benevolence?'' she tweeted.

"You can film your acts of kindness for yourselves, your archive or documentation purposes, etc. pls blur out the faces of those receiving them cos they didn’t ask to be seen on camera and you can protect their dignity.

It would be recalled that in 2019, when Makinwa turned 35, she had a lot of activities lined up to mark the special day.

One major event that stood out was when she presented her personal assistant the keys to car.