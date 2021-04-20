RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shade Ladipo says DJ Cuppy's has a solid character but her music career is trash

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ladipo says someday DJ Cuppy will eventually find what she is good at.

Media personality Shade Ladipo and DJ Cuppy [Instagram/ShadeLadipo] [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has shared her thoughts on disc jockey, Cuppy's music career.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 19, 2021, the media personality said even though Cuppy's music has zero appeal, she should be praised for her character.

"DJ Cuppy's music 0/100 DJ Cuppy's character/value 120/100. The soild character will take you much further than talent. Give the girl all her flowers," she wrote.

Ladipo says someday DJ Cuppy will eventually find what she is good at. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]
Ladipo says someday DJ Cuppy will eventually find what she is good at. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo] Pulse Nigeria

"She's legit abeg. She will find what she's good at...eventually."

The media personality has become notorious for shading and calling out celebrities.

For many, Ladipo's comments are seen as unwarranted and cheeky.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession