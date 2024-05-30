ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Seyi Law praises Tinubu, says 'renewed hope agenda remains alive and well'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

After commending Tinubu, he urged for intervention in the agricultural sector.

Seyi Law is a staunch supporter of the APC political party [X/ Seyi Law]
Taking to his X account on May 29, 2024, Seyi Law congratulated the president on one year in office and also highlighted areas that he want the president to improve on.

He began, "The journey to reposition Nigeria has been arduous but your unwavering dedication is truly commendable. I firmly believe in your ability to transform Nigeria into a nation that provides equal opportunities for all. The renewed hope agenda remains alive and well, fuelled by the courage that sustains us, your supporters."

"I extend my personal salute for the successful launch of the student loan program. Your efforts in the field of information technology through the 3MTT program have left a long-lasting impact as evidenced by the beneficiaries who stand as testimonials to your commitment," he said in part.

He added, "Turning to security matters, the military has made significant strides, although there is still work to be done. In the Ministry of Interior Affairs, your achievements are noteworthy. Nigerians now celebrate the ease of passport procurement and improved security at airports, thanks to the introduction of e-gates."

Seyi Law congratulates Tinubu on his first year as president [X/Seyi Law1]
The comic also brought the presidency's attention to the dire situation that is the Nigerian agricultural sector, asking for urgent intervention.

"However, Your Excellency, alongside our celebrations, there are pressing concerns. Urgent intervention is needed in the agricultural sector and we eagerly await news regarding the new minimum wage. While infrastructural development is commendable, addressing door availability remains a critical priority. In conclusion, I extend heartfelt congratulations on reaching the milestone of your first test in office. May God continue to bless Nigeria," he said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

