Seun Kuti has a rather different view about the present increase in Internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys as he thinks they are only a product of the corrupt politicians and elites in the country that have continued to oversee the decay in the system.

The Grammy award nominee made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while joining his voice with a lot of Nigerians who have continued to drag those set of young people involved in the nefarious act.

"The yahoo boy is the legitimate child of the political and business elite. Our ability as Nigerians to pick and choose wat criminals to hate and what criminals to jump and dance for is the reason we can’t develop especially when the criminals we shuck and jive for are the real DEVILS!! STIGMATIZE ALL NIGERIAN CRIMINALS NOT JUST THE YAHOO BOY!! #gethesax," he wrote.

Seun Kuti's reaction is coming on the heels of the recent social media trend where some celebrities were of divergent views over the support of Internet fraudsters.

It is a known fact that Seun Kuti isn't one of those celebs who beats around the bush when it comes to talking about social issues and calling out whoever it may concern.

Seun Kuti says SARS brutality will continue because Nigerians believe it is a norm

The music star made this known during an interview with Sahara Reporters. According to him, these special police officers are only doing what they have ordered to do.

"If you think there is a problem with SARS then there is a problem with you. SARS is doing what they are paid to do, they are doing exactly what they are ordered to do. You don't understand the attitude and psychology behind our behavior but we all want to cry, the victim. SARS is the manifestation of our own acceptance of our dehumanization.

"As black people, one thing we should know is that we are entitled to be everything that humanity is, especially the bad and still be considered human being. No matter what you do, you are still a human being, this is what humans do," he said.

The continuous harassment of innocent Nigerians by men of SARS over the years have continued to receive backlash not just from celebrities but Nigerians in general.