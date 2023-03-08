ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Babatunde Lawal

Seun Kuti, the Nigerian Afrobeat singer and son of legendary musician Fela Kuti, has sparked controversy with his recent claims that Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese.

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

The debate surrounding the ownership of Lagos has been ongoing for many years and has gained more traction in the wake of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, with various groups making competing claims.

Recommended articles

However, Kuti's assertion that the Portuguese are the rightful owners of Lagos has drawn significant attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent series of Instagram postings, Kuti claimed that Lagos belongs to the Portuguese because they were the first Europeans to arrive in the area. He argued that the Portuguese had a legitimate claim to the land because they had established a trading post there before other Europeans arrived.

The singer draws his claim from the simple fact that Lagos was named by the Portuguese. According to him, anyone who names a person or thing owns it.

“Lagos is no man’s land – wrong. Lagos is yoruba land – wrong again. Lagos is a European satellite slave port – correct!! you don’t know Lagos!! Hey, ode look here, Lagos is a Portuguese word. It is called the slave coast. Learn your history, you no go gree. Everyone moved to Lagos to slave!! All prominent Lagos elites are slavers. Defend your masters all you want!! Why Ibadan no get Portuguese name? Wetin be the french name of Oshogbo? He who names it owns it," he opined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuti's claims have sparked a wide range of reactions, with many Nigerians expressing disbelief and outrage. Some have accused Kuti of being ignorant of history and of promoting colonialism. Others have argued that Kuti's claims have some merit and that the Nigerian government should do more to acknowledge the city's complex history.

The question of who owns Lagos State remains a contentious issue, and Seun Kuti's recent claims have added fuel to the debate. While Kuti's assertion that the Portuguese are the rightful owners of Lagos may be controversial, it has brought attention to the complex history of the region and prompted discussions about how best to acknowledge and honour that history.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 15 of Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 15 of Billboard Hot 100

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Nigeria's box office sales drop from ₦819m to ₦278m in 1 month

Nigeria's box office sales drop from ₦819m to ₦278m in 1 month

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro passes away

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro passes away

Showmax brings Jay Jay Okocha's childhood to life in new animated series

Showmax brings Jay Jay Okocha's childhood to life in new animated series

Don Jazzy releases the final episode of “Don Jazzy Radio season 1 on Apple Music

Don Jazzy releases the final episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” season 1 on Apple Music

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Nasri offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir and Shugatiti

‘Don’t try and die oo’ - Shugatiti dares King Nasir on orgasm comment

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, netizens weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe