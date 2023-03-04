Nollywood actor Yul Edochie said that it is wrong to say Lagos is a no-man’s land.
'Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us' - Yul Edochie advises
He also spoke against the notion that Lagos is a "no-man's land."
Lagos, in the actor's opinion, belongs to the Yoruba people, and the idea that it belongs to no one is wrong.
Edochie disclosed that he came to Lagos in 2011, built a home there, and has never experienced discrimination or poor treatment from Yoruba people.
The actor disputed the notion that Lagos does not belong to any tribe, which appears to be stirring up a lot of debate on social media. He compared saying that Anambra State belongs to the Igbo to saying that Lagos also belongs to the Yoruba.
Edochie admonished people to abstain from tribalism before it seriously harms nations.
"I’ve lived in Lagos since 2011. Built my house in Lagos. Not once have I experienced any form of hate or rejection from the Yorubas. Anytime Yoruba boys see me on the street, they gather to greet me, and it’s all love always. And this talk flying around that Lagos is a no man’s land is wrong. Lagos is a Yoruba state in Yoruba land. Imagine someone saying that Anambra is a no man’s land. That’s crap. Anambra is an Igbo land. You can’t come into someone’s land and tell that person it’s now a no man’s land. Na you dey find trouble. Nobody can deny the fact that the Igbos have contributed immensely to the development of Lagos. Other tribes have contributed in their own ways too and the Yorubas have been largely accommodating as well. It shouldn’t take away the fact that Lagos is a Yoruba land. We no dey drag ownership. Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us," he wrote.
This is coming in the wake of tribal slurs that has pemeated the social media landscape, stemming from the just-concluded 2023 elections.
