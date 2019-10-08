Since the now famous BBC documentary exposing sexual assault and harassment being melted on female students in the universities in West Africa dropped, a lot of people have joined in the conversation.

One person who is known for being thorn on the flesh of the government when it comes to social issues like this, Seun Kuti has called out the minister of education and the body in charge of the academics of universities across the country, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over their silence.

The grammy award nominee took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, where he tweeted about his shock over the silence of the minister of education and that of the academic union.

"OGA ADAMU ADAMU MINISTER OF EDUCATION WE STILL DEY WAIT YOUR RESPONSE ABOUT DIS SEX FOR GRADE AND ADMISSION, NO TRY BEHAVE LIKE SAY U NO HEAR, DIS WAHALA CONCERN U AS D MINISTER.

"WE STILL DEY WAIT FOR ASUU RESPONSE ABOUT DIS SEX FOR GRADE AND ADMISSION WAHALA FOR ALL OUR UNIVERSITY," he tweeted.

For Seun, it is surprising that ASUU becomes only very active when it is time to protest over salary issuers but would rather keep quiet when one of their members has been caught red-handed in a scandal.

"ASUU LEADERS MAKE UNA NO PRETEND LIKE SAY UNA NO HEAR ALL DIS NOISE ABOUT UNA MEMBERS ACCUSE OF SEX FOR GRADES IN OUR UNIS, IF NA UNA MONEY STRUGGLE NOW, UNA GO EXPECT BOTH ACTIVISTS AND STUDENTS TO RISE AND FIGHT FOR UNA, NOW D STUDENTS NEED UNA TO RISE AND FIGHT FOR DEM TOO.

"OGA ADAMU ADAMU WETIN U B MINISTER OF EDUCATION FOR WEN DER IS A NATIONAL ISSUE AFFECTING ALL OUR UNIS AND U NO FIT TELL US GOVT POSITION ON DIS, R U IN SUPPORT OF D LECTURERS DEMANDING SEX FOR GRADES NI, ABI WHY WE NEVER HEAR FROM U ABOUT IT AS D MINISTER OF EDUCATION," he concluded.

The last time Seun Kuti was on the neck of the government was the time activist, Omoleye Sowore was being detained after a high court had granted him bail.

The Grammy award nominee expressed his disappointment during an interview with LindaIkejiTV at the government, particularly the leader of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who according to him was famous for his activism days.

"It is a shame that an administration with Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will lock somebody up when he's the leader of that party that is ruling, for saying Revolution Now, knowing the history of NADECO, the role that he played, and where we all came from, from 1993 till date, I think it was a bit harsh. The only thing I told Sowore was that he needed a bit more time to take people along. You can't do revolution on the people's behalf. You have to do your revolution with the people," he said.

It would be recalled that Omoyele Sowore was arrested a few months ago over treasonable offenses.