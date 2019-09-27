Seun Kuti has joined the list of public figures who have called out the government for its continued detention of self-acclaimed activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The Grammy award nominee expressed his disappointment during an interview with LindaIkejiTV at the government, particularly the leader of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who according to him was famous for his activism days.

"It is a shame that an administration with Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will lock somebody up when he's the leader of that party that is ruling, for saying Revolution Now, knowing the history of NADECO, the role that he played, and where we all came from, from 1993 till date, I think it was a bit harsh. The only thing I told Sowore was that he needed a bit more time to take people along. You can't do revolution on the people's behalf. You have to do your revolution with the people," he said.

It would be recalled that Omoyele Sowore was arrested a few months ago over treasonable offenses. However, even though he had fulfilled all the conditions for bail, he is yet to be released.

Seun Kuti has never be scared to call out the government from time to time whenever its flaws were brought to his attention. Recently during an interview, the singer had prayed to be invited whenever a Nigerian politician is been attacked abroad.

"Next time Nigerians plan to beat up a politician abroad, I should be invited" - Seun Kuti

According to him, he would be offended if an incident like that happens again and he is not invited to be part of it. [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

The music star made this known while answering questions from Object TV concerning the recent attack on a popular Nigerian Senator, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB). According to him, he would be offended if an incident like that happens again and he is not invited to be part of it.

"What I would say is that next time any group of Nigerians are planning to beat up any Nigerian politician, and they don't let me know about it, I will be very offended. That is the only thing I have to say about that because I was in Europe. The more hands, the merrier," he said.

When asked what he would do when he gets invited, Seun Kuti ended it with a Yoruba parable which says ''The name that you want to give to your child is already in your stomach." [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

