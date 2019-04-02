See video of Daddy Showkey and his mum dancing as she clocks 80

The music veteran took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, where he shared a video of his mum and himself dancing. He went on to caption the video with a quote where he sang her praises.

"Happy Birthday to Floxy Baby the most Beautiful as she clock 80 years today, I always say it you best human being, with good heart ❤️ , My mama!!! My mama!!! My mama!!! Correct mama!!! Confirm mama!!! Congratulations the most beautiful #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself. One Million people to wish Floxy Baby the most beautiful, happy birthday oya!!!! Let go there now," he wrote.

Lately, we've seen celebrities celebrate their parents on their birthdays in unique style like the time Charly Boy's mum turned 100 and he couldn't keep calm.

Charly Boy celebrates mum as she clocks 100!

The veteran singer and self-acclaimed "Area Fada" took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where he sang praises of his mother. He called her rugged, serene and peaceful while also praying that God continued to protect her.

"Abegi Help Us Thank God. Many cheers to our rugged, peaceful and serene Great-grandmother. In fact, you deserve to live in paradise and shown the finer things, but you rather be with us in this our suffering and poverty-stricken environment. Kai, over try to worry you. Gracious woman, so wonderful and divine, You've endured many things in a world so unkind!

"Thank God you have us to protect you from all the rubbish of the world. It's funny how you hold our fears within your palm! Even in your young old age, your talk is confident, your eyes are soft and your skin as soft as a baby's bum. Now we all live in competition to see the many smiles we can activate in you in a day. I can't imagine a gift greater than you, your love is Heaven sent. You truly deserve all the attention and love we try to shower you with. We all love you like, kilode!!!!!!Happy first 100yrs. Indeed you're something else," he wrote.

