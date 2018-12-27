AY Makun's daughter, Michelle turned 10 a day ago and he didn't just throw a big party for her but brought all the A-list celebrities to his house to party with his family.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, where he shared a number of photos from the birthday party. In one of the photos, he appreciated all the celebrities who came to honour his daughter.

"PHOTO SLIDE: Thanks to everyone who made it to the house to celebrate Michelle at 10," he wrote.

From Kanayo O. Kanayo, 2Face Idibia and family, Ramsey Noah and his family to Paul Okoye and family,Mercy Johnson and her husband, Ceec, Mike Ezuronye, Olu Maintain, Timi Dakolo,IK Ogbonna, Alexx Ekubo, Osas Ighodaro, Susan Peters, Ubi Franklin, Sexy Steel, Efe(BBNaija), Lilian Afegbai the list of celebs who came to party with the Makuns were endless.

There was so much to eat and drink as the kids were entertained with games and Santa Clause was on hand to give out gifts. We guess it an opportunity for him to open his newly completed mansion which has been the talk of the town.

ALSO READ: See photos of celebrities who stormed Paul Okoye's twins birthday party

See photos of AY Makun's newly completed breathtaking mansion!

AY has completed his second house which is a mansion and the photos of the building are breathtaking! From the photos shared on blogger, Linda Ikeji's page, AY must have spent a lot of money putting the building together. The new mansion boost of a swimming pool, cinema, massive closet, and studio.

Another interesting feat of the mansion is that it is located on a street is named after the comedian and actor. AY is yet to post photos of the crib on his Instagram page but we sure do know this is one eye-popping building that we will be talking about for a long time.