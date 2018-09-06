Pulse.ng logo
See Dbanj and wife share intimate moment on vacation in Dubai

D'banj See singer and wife share intimate moment on vacation in Dubai

D'banj feeds his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow in newly released photo from their vacation in Dubai.

  • Published:
play D'baj feeds his wife on vacation in Dubai (Instagram/Dbanj)

It is heartwarming to see D'banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow share an intimate moment at their vacation in Dubai.

Following the release of the first public picture of D'banj and his wife since the loss of their son a few months ago. The singer has shared another image of himself feeding his wife during their vacation on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Everything about this photo is cute as we can all see a very happy D'banj all loved up with his pretty and sexy wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. The image had the caption, ''Life is beautiful. good Morning....''

The singer who is on the vacation alongside 2face Idibia and his wife, Annie Macaulay, also shared another image of the Idibia's joining them for breakfast.

D'banj and 2face Idibia hit Dubai for vacation with their wives

D'banj and 2Face Idibia are presently in Dubai with their wives, Annie Idibia and Lineo Didi Kilgrow and from their photos, these guys are having fun.

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram stories where she posted photos and videos from their trip to the beautiful city. Apparently, they are touring the city and its beautiful hotels with the couples enjoying every bit of it.

Fans of these two music icons know that they have a very personal relationship aside music and it doesn't come as a surprise that they having a time out from their busy careers. We are glad D'banj and his wife are looking all bright and happy after their loss.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

