The reggae dance hall singer shared the cute photo on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 11, 2019. This should be the first time that we would be seeing an up-close photo of all the Timaya babies.

Don't they all look adorable? We think Timaya might be the crowned as the father of the year for 2019 because for every time we get to see a photo or video of his kids and himself, it always gives us the beautiful feeling of fatherhood.

The Reggae dancehall king singer, wants you all to know that he is one of the coolest dads in town as he took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 4, 2018, where he shared a video of him rocking and dancing with his son.

He went on to caption the video with a quote; "Daddy Duties❤❤❤." Timaya absolutely has a soft spot for his kids which isn't really surprising. Since the birth of his son, Emmanuel, Timaya has used every opportunity to show off the adorable baby.

Recall that during his last birthday, Timaya was in a joyous mood as he showed off his son while thanking God for celebrating another year.