See Adekunle Gold's reaction to selling out the Wembley Arena in London

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

In the new clip, the "Orente" singer breaks down in tears after selling out the 12,500-seat facility.

Adekunle Gold performs onstage during the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Adekunle Gold performs onstage during the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a new clip circulation on X (formerly Twitter), the "Orente" singer breaks down in tears after selling out the 12,500-seat facility, which is London's second-largest indoor arena after The O2 Arena, and the ninth-largest in the United Kingdom.

The show, Tequila Ever After, was suppose to have held on Sunday November 5, 2023 but was postponed to Sunday March 3, 2024.

A statement from Adekunle Gold's camp after the postponement said that it was due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Adekunle Gold show at OVO Arena Wembley London on Sunday 5th November 2023 has been postponed to Sunday 3rd March 2024," the statement said.

The statement also added that tickets already bought would remain valid on the new date.

"Your tickets remain valid for the new date, if you are not able to make the new date, please contact us and we can assist further. We apologise for the inconvenience and we appreciate your continued patronage," it added.

Adekunle Gold performing at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London
Adekunle Gold performing at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London Pulse Nigeria
In the video, Adekunle Gold is being consoled by his daughter Deja and wife, the musician Simi, who also performed at the Tequila Ever After show.

The show also saw performances from Bella Shmurda, DJ Eni Money, and Prince The Kid.

