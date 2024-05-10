ADVERTISEMENT
Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known by his stage name Sarkodie, has revealed who he sees as his true competition in the hip-hop genre.

In his newly released two-minute thirty-second track titled 'Brag', the BET awards winner asserts that he does not consider any African rapper or musician as his competition.

He said his only real competition are American rappers like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Sarkodie stressed that he started rapping long before African artists like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Black Sherif and Asake became popular.

"I gotta brag, I am too quiet," he says, signaling he is ready to outline his long list of achievements in the music scene.

"Wizkid came, I was already doing it. Davido started, I was already improving it. Then Odugwo came through, Black Sherif, Asake, and I’m still going... you thought I was losing it? My biggest competition is Kendrick and Cole," he raps on the song.

"I swear to God, in Ghana nobody had the nerve. It was me, myself and I, who started all the load," he adds in the song.

Sarkodie's Brag song also opened up about wanting to sell the O2 Arena and how those who wanted to coach him turned their backs on him.

"Poor boy from the gutter wey no get nothing to eat but I was thinking about selling the O2. I never gave up on the dream but I was close to. Even the people wey de for coach you started switching up on me and I was losing it. Afei me sendi WhatsApp aa everybody de ghost you."

Just like the title of the song, he bragged about selling out the O2 in 2016, way before Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Davido, and he noted that he made the blueprint for them.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 8, Sarkodie hinted that he will release his new project titled 'The Championship' by May 24 or earlier.

This will be his first major music release since dropping his eighth studio album 'Jamz' in 2022, which was followed by singles such as 'Otan', 'Don't Try Me', and 'Been a Fool for You'.

