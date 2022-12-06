Sammie Okposo's daughter opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her dad

The 51-year-old musician passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Alula mourned her father in an Instagram post, her first public comment since he passed away.

In her words, the passing of her father made her feel blank, but the thought that her father is resting calms her down.

She wrote: “The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper .... just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes, God knows best because I know your definitely jamming with the angels , changing it for them , letting them know say Na your voice bad pass ... anyways make we leave story for writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP”

The family had earlier released the details of Okposo's final rites as the singer would be laid to rest at a private ceremony on December 15.