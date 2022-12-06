RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sammie Okposo's daughter opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her dad

Babatunde Lawal

Her words reflect the pain and sadness that comes with losing a loved one.

Alula Okposo, the daughter of the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has finally spoken up about her father’s death.

The 51-year-old musician passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Alula mourned her father in an Instagram post, her first public comment since he passed away.

In her words, the passing of her father made her feel blank, but the thought that her father is resting calms her down.

She wrote: “The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper .... just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes, God knows best because I know your definitely jamming with the angels , changing it for them , letting them know say Na your voice bad pass ... anyways make we leave story for writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP”

The family had earlier released the details of Okposo's final rites as the singer would be laid to rest at a private ceremony on December 15.

Okposo’s death has continued to gather reactions, with fans and friends paying tributes to him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

