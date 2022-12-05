RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Babatunde Lawal

The gospel singer will be laid to rest on December 15, 2022.

Sammie Okposo [Instsgram/SammieOkposo]
Sammie Okposo [Instsgram/SammieOkposo]

The family of the deceased gospel singer, Sammie Okposo have released details of the burial of the artist.

Recommended articles

The details, shared on December 5, 2022, contain all the funeral arrangement of the singer who died in his sleep in the early hours of November 25, 2022 at age 51.

Burial Details:

Tuesday 13th December 2022:

SAMMIE OKPOSO farewell PRAISE PARTY (S.O.fP.P.)

Industry Tributes Night...

Venue: La Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos

Time: 5pm

Colours: Touch of Green

Wednesday 14th December 2022:

Service of Songs...

Venue: House on the Rock Cathedral,

Lekki, Lagos

Time: 6pm

Thursday 15th December 2022:

Private Interment.

Strictly by invitation

Sunday 18th December 2022:

Outing Service.

Venue: The Logic Church,

Lekki, Lagos

Time: 10am

Okposo burial details [Twitter]
Okposo burial details [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have renamed the best soundtrack in the movie category after the late singer, who took the gospel beyond to a new level when he was alive.

"Sammie Okposo in his lifetime was a force, and he did a lot for the growth of gospel music in Nigeria and beyond. We are not a music award, but we feel the need to honour him in some way. This was what inspired us to rename the best soundtrack category after him. His loss will be felt, but all this is just a way to immortalize him," BON Award founder, Seun Ololetuyi noted.

Until his death, Okposo was a force to be reckoned with. Pulse wishes his soul eternal rest.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus

Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Susu: Adesua Etomi-Wellington offers another creative piece of herself [Pulse Interview]

Susu: Adesua Etomi-Wellington offers another creative piece of herself [Pulse Interview]

E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

Somadina’s ‘Heart of The Undeniable Heavenly’ is an emotional rollercoaster of early adulthood [Pulse Album Review]

Amber Heard slams 68-page appeal on the table, seeks new trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard slams 68-page appeal on the table, seeks new trial against Johnny Depp

AV drops highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'

AV drops highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'

Trending

Assurance secured Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings

Assurance secured? Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'

Rita Dominic's wedding gown [Instagram/chiomakpotha]

How UAE ban almost ruined my wedding - Rita Dominic

Tems DAZED shoot

Tems addresses trolls criticising her Dazed magazine's photoshoot

Sammie Okposo [Instsgram/SammieOkposo]

'He slept into glory' - How Sammie Okposo passed away