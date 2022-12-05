Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

The details, shared on December 5, 2022, contain all the funeral arrangement of the singer who died in his sleep in the early hours of November 25, 2022 at age 51.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have renamed the best soundtrack in the movie category after the late singer, who took the gospel beyond to a new level when he was alive.

"Sammie Okposo in his lifetime was a force, and he did a lot for the growth of gospel music in Nigeria and beyond. We are not a music award, but we feel the need to honour him in some way. This was what inspired us to rename the best soundtrack category after him. His loss will be felt, but all this is just a way to immortalize him," BON Award founder, Seun Ololetuyi noted.