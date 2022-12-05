The family of the deceased gospel singer, Sammie Okposo have released details of the burial of the artist.
Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details
The gospel singer will be laid to rest on December 15, 2022.
The details, shared on December 5, 2022, contain all the funeral arrangement of the singer who died in his sleep in the early hours of November 25, 2022 at age 51.
Burial Details:
Tuesday 13th December 2022:
SAMMIE OKPOSO farewell PRAISE PARTY (S.O.fP.P.)
Industry Tributes Night...
Venue: La Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos
Time: 5pm
Colours: Touch of Green
Wednesday 14th December 2022:
Service of Songs...
Venue: House on the Rock Cathedral,
Lekki, Lagos
Time: 6pm
Thursday 15th December 2022:
Private Interment.
Strictly by invitation
Sunday 18th December 2022:
Outing Service.
Venue: The Logic Church,
Lekki, Lagos
Time: 10am
Meanwhile, the organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have renamed the best soundtrack in the movie category after the late singer, who took the gospel beyond to a new level when he was alive.
"Sammie Okposo in his lifetime was a force, and he did a lot for the growth of gospel music in Nigeria and beyond. We are not a music award, but we feel the need to honour him in some way. This was what inspired us to rename the best soundtrack category after him. His loss will be felt, but all this is just a way to immortalize him," BON Award founder, Seun Ololetuyi noted.
Until his death, Okposo was a force to be reckoned with. Pulse wishes his soul eternal rest.
