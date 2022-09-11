RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram comedian Sabinus involved in car accident

Odion Okonofua

Thankfully, the comedian did not sustain any serious injuries.

Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Sabinus [Instagram/Mrfunny]
Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Sabinus [Instagram/Mrfunny]

Recommended articles

The ugly incident took place on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

According to several reports, the comedian was driving in Lagos when a drunk driver rammed into his car.

The car could be seen from pictures taken at the scene to be damaged.

Thankfully, the comedian did not sustain any serious injuries.

This is coming hours after it was reported that the comedian had gone to propose to his girlfriend at her father's house.

Sabinus' accident is coming barely a week after popular gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan survived a car accident.

The popular singer was in the SUV alongside some other passengers during the crash.

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]
Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan] Pulse Nigeria

While giving his account of the accident, the singer narrated how he came out of the accident unhurt.

"If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that scene alive. And to think that we were coming here...and I said lemme sleep a bit and the next thing I just knew we were somewhere," he said.

The music star went on to perform at the church event where he was invited to minister.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu

Meet fast rising music star, Victoria Nwogu

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern for South African artists

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern for South African artists

Meet FWEY, the Haitan artist bringing freshness to the world [Future Sounds Interview]

Meet FWEY, the Haitan artist bringing freshness to the world [Future Sounds Interview]

Instagram comedian Sabinus involved in car accident

Instagram comedian Sabinus involved in car accident

BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 7’s oldies themed Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 7’s oldies themed Saturday night party

Future Sounds Vol.24 featuring Folabi Nuel , Drummr Africa, Flaxhy, The Murz and more

Future Sounds Vol.24 featuring Folabi Nuel , Drummr Africa, Flaxhy, The Murz and more

King Charles officially names William and Kate Prince and Princess of Wales

King Charles officially names William and Kate Prince and Princess of Wales

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Trending

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi [Legit]

Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Pastor Blessed [Instagram/MercyChinwo]

Mercy Chinwo gets Toyota SUV gift from hubby for her 31st birthday

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako