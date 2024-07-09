ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hustle & marry rich girl - Rudeboy advises men to change financial expectations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The artist decries the alarming rate at which some women are demanding financial stability from men before getting into a relationship or marriage with them.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy]
Nigerian singer Paul Okoye [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Recommended articles

Rudeboy, who took to his social media platforms to give such advice to men, decried the alarming rate at which some women were demanding financial stability from men before getting into a relationship or marriage with them.

According to him, every man should struggle to make money, and thereafter marry rich women to change the narrative because financial stability is not for one gender.

“The rate at which they keep saying men must be this financially, money bla bla bla before getting married or into a relationship is alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear kings, change the narrative, chase money, make money and look for a rich girl. Make everybody go hustle,” Rudeboy wrote.

The 42-year-old divorced father of three recently tied the knot with Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, 23, in a traditional ceremony in her hometown of Igbere, Abia State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Women didn't use to support each other in Nigerian music - Candy Bleakz

Women didn't use to support each other in Nigerian music - Candy Bleakz

'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

'The Subterfuge,' 'Merry Men' are the most nominated films at 2024 TINFF awards

Guests paying for their food is not part of our culture - Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu

Guests paying for their food is not part of our culture - Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu

Hustle & marry rich girl - Rudeboy advises men to change financial expectations

Hustle & marry rich girl - Rudeboy advises men to change financial expectations

Kanayo O. Kanayo encourages the public to learn to be grateful

Kanayo O. Kanayo encourages the public to learn to be grateful

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Davido and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about child custody battles

Davido and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about child custody battles

Osas Ighodaro narrates how she was introduced to acting

Osas Ighodaro narrates how she was introduced to acting

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sola Sobowale [Instagram/solasobowale]

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Burna Boy

Here are 5 of Burna Boy's most controversial moments

Olu Jacobs [Premium times]

Pulse Biography: Legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs