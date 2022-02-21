'My intentions are pure' - Rosy Meurer writes after getting dragged for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 20, 2022, where she wrote about her intentions being pure.

"At the end of the day... I know that I am a good person. I am far from perfect, but my intentions are good; my heart is pure, and I love with everything I have. Because of these things, I AM WORTH IT. ALWAYS HAVE BEEN, ALWAYS WILL BE. 🤍 #letloverule #checkyourself,'' she wrote.

Meurer who is now married to Dikeh's ex-husband took to her social media page to celebrate her son on his sixth birthday.

This did not go down well with a lot of people on social media as she was dragged for celebrating Tonto's son despite their frosty relationship.

Meurer's husband in her defense advised their 'social media in-laws' 'to allow his wife to breathe.

Prior to their union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

After Olakunle went public about their marriage, Meurer came out to clear the air about the notion that she ruined his previous marriage.