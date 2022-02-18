Churchill Olakunle defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son on his birthday

Meurer has come under serious fire for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son, Andre on his sixth birthday.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, February 18, 2022, the businessman appealed to those dragging his wife to allow her to breathe.

"The past few years of my life on this platform were quite tumultuous luckily I found my happy place and that’s with Rosy my WIFE which will NEVER change regardless of what anyone concludes, designs, thinks, or wishes," he wrote.

"Speculations and rumors we know make social media interesting and people have the freedom to cook up stories about us, I can’t change the narrative. People have left their life issues to make other people’s story their priority.. 😅."

The socialite did not fail to mention how Meurer was the only one who stood by him when he went through tough times.

"Know This - Anyone or Anything that is important to me is also important to my wife, Rosy. Looking back at the all the problems I faced, I thank God that opened my eyes to see the Angel for me was around me for a very long time," he wrote.

"I was very depressed, shamed, trolled, my business was going down and everything around was going wrong! No one fought for me on this platform, no one was there for me except Rose!"

"I thank God that helped us go from being very good friends to Husband and Wife. She is my soldier and my guy, my best friend the mother of my child, and many other beautiful things. She only made a goodwill post! Let her breath!!!"

Prior to their union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

After Olakunle went public about their marriage, Meurer came out to clear the air about the notion that she ruined his previous marriage.

"Mr Churchill's failed marriage has nothing to do with me. The same way you guys read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage was the same way I read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage," she said.