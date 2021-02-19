Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer has reacted to the allegations that she snatched Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Churchill Olakunle

Olakunle recently announced his marriage to Meurer.

In a series of videos posted via her Instagram page late Thursday, February 18, 2021, the actress cleared the air surrounding her relationship with Churchill.

"Mr Churchill's failed marriage has nothing to do with me. The same way you guys read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage was the same way I read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage," she said.

"Before then, I never knew that the relationship I had with him before he got married was a problem after he got married. I didn't get the memo. No one confronted me. I was never aware of such."

"Whatever it is that happened in his marriage, I had no knowledge of. The same way you read online of what happened is the same way I read online what happened."

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her hubby Churchill Olakunle [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill]

"I mean, I knew him. Why would I wait for him to get married before I would start playing hide and seek? It doesn't make sense.''

Meurer also revealed how she was one of the very few people who stood by Churchill after his marriage crashed.

"After his marriage crisis and after he got divorced, I was still there. I never left. Why will accusations and people talking make me leave? Leave to where? I never left. I never abandoned him," she added

Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh and son King-Andre (LIB)

"Obviously he was a different person. Not much fun, not the normal fun bubbling Mr Churchill that we used to play with and used to know. He was just off, devastated, broken, frustrated. His mind was never there. You could tell he had stuff on his mind. It was what it was."

"Gradually days passed, months passed, years passed, life took its course. Destiny happened. What I was accused of became my reality and my fate. What would be would be. You cannot change it."

"You cannot force it. I am not God. I mean, it just happened. I let God's will take place in my life. I never forced myself on him. It just happened that he became more than a brother. He became a lifetime partner."

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/RosyMeurer]

The actress also cleared the air about her now-famous interview where she described Churchill as a brother.

"I did say that Mr Churchill was like a brother to me but he is not my blood. My mother didn't give birth to him. We don't share the same father. That statement he is like a brother to me simply meant he is family. Mr Churchill has always been there for my family and I and it has always been that way," she said.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, social media was left in shock and disarray after Churchill revealed that he had tied the knot with Meurer.

Prior to this union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer [Instagram/RosyMeurer]

"I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the Big Foundation thing we did in December" disclosed Tonto Dikeh in an interview.

Meurer, however later came out to deny the accusation.

Olakunle and Dike had one of the messiest celebrity divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

They have a son, King, together.