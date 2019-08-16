R.Kelly is presently weighing the option of getting Michael Jackson's famous lawyer, Tom Mesereau to take over his molestation and rape case.

According to TMZ, R.Kelly had a four hours meeting with the lawyer who was responsible for getting Michael Jackson off the hook back in 2005. Reports have it that Mesereau hasn't agreed to represent Kelly at least not yet but it could very well happen.

R.Kelly plans to overhaul his legal team because according to him, they aren't actually helping him out of his situation rather, they are busy trying to get popular with the media.

Now the major obstacle being faced by R.Kelly right now is the price that comes with hiring Tom Mesereau. He is said to be one of the best criminal defense lawyers in the United States of America.

R.Kelly is however low on cash which makes it a bit difficult for him to raise Tom Mesereau's wage bill. TMZ reports that his team is working round the clock to raise the money for the expensive lawyer.

The music icon has been hit with several charges related to molestation and rape over the last few years which has seen him spend a better part of 2019 visiting both the court and prisons.

TMZ reports that the music star is been accused by a young lady who said she was sexually assaulted by him during a concert in 2001 when she was just 17. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the alleged victim initially approached Kelly seeking an autograph and claims Kelly paid her $200 to get naked and engage in sex acts with him.

R.Kelly is been charged by the Prosecutors for two sex crimes which include; engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

However, the music star's lawyer is thinking differently as he says there was no sexual intercourse between Kelly and the alleged victim, but he claims there was "dancing and sexual contact."