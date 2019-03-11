Looks like R.Kelly will be getting in more trouble after a third sex tape involving the singer and underage girls has surfaced.

According to TMZ, lawyer, Gloria Allred and her client, Gary Dennis, came forward to explain how he got a hold of the third sex tape. Dennis who said he doesn't know R. Kelly personally, said he found the tape among one of his old VHS tapes collections.

Dennis goes on to say that he thought the R. Kelly part of the tape would feature a concert of his, but later discovered it was a sex tape as he continued to watch past the sports content.

He says he doesn't know how this tape turned up in his possession but says he watched it and saw R. Kelly engaging in sex acts with what he perceived to be underage black girls more than one. Dennis went on to reveal that the ladies in the tape were underage and the only male in the video who looked like R.Kelly was the one rolling the camera.

This new tape is the third tape to have been handed over to the police in the last month. The last sex tape according to lawyer, Michael Avenatti is said to be more explicit than the first tape.

Another R.Kelly sex tape to be released as lawyer claims it is worse than the previous one

According to TMZ, lawyer, Michael Avenatti will turn over a 55-minute VHS video on Monday, February 25, 2019, to Cook County prosecutors. It was also revealed that the video shows R. Kelly having sex with the same 14-year-old girl depicted in the first video Avenatti obtained, which was shot in 1999.

This second video was shot around 2000. Just like the previous video, there are multiple references to the girl being 14 years.

At one point, it is revealed that R. Kelly is seen choking the girl while having anal intercourse. Sources close to TMZ, also say there's a part where he takes some sort of lotion and "sprays" it all over her face. It is also revealed that he then chokes her, mounts her from behind and turns her face to the camera for a reaction shot.

This new report is coming a few days after R.Kelly surrendered himself to the police authorities after an arrest warrant was issued on him.