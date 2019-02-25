A new R.Kelly sex tape is set to be released very soon and it is said that it is worse than the previously revealed one.

According to TMZ, lawyer, Michael Avenatti will turn over a 55-minute VHS video on Monday, February 25, 2019, to Cook County prosecutors. It was also revealed that the video shows R. Kelly having sex with the same 14-year-old girl depicted in the first video Avenatti obtained, which was shot in 1999.

This second video was shot around 2000. Just like the previous video, there are multiple references to the girl being 14 years.

At one point, it is revealed that R. Kelly is seen choking the girl while having anal intercourse. Sources close to TMZ, also say there's a part where he takes some sort of lotion and "sprays" it all over her face. It is also revealed that he then chokes her, mounts her from behind and turns her face to the camera for a reaction shot.

This new report is coming a few days after R.Kelly surrendered himself to the police authorities after an arrest warrant was issued on him.

The BBC News confirmed in a report yesterday that the 52-year-old musician has been slammed with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on underage girls. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, also shared with The Associated Press that his client is innocent. The charges against him have reportedly made him feel depressed.

According to the BBC, Greenberg's request was turned down when he tried to have a discussion with R. Kelly's prosecutors before the charges were filed.

Each count against the singer could fetch him a maximum of 7 years in jail per charge. A report by CNN confirmed access to a videotape that "show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old." The singer is expected to appear in court on Friday, March 8, 2019, following the charges filed against him.