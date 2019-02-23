The BBC News confirmed in a report yesterday that the 52-year-old musician has been slammed with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on underage girls.

His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, also shared with the The Associated Press that his client is innocent. The charges against him has reportedly made him to feel depressed.

According to the BBC, Greenberg's request was turned down when he tried to have a discussion with R. Kelly's prosecutors before the charges were filed.

Each count against the singer could fetch him a maximum of 7 years in jail per charge. A report by CNN confirmed access to a video tape that "show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old."

The singer is expected to appear in court on Friday, March 8, 2019, following the charges files against him.