R.Kelly is appealing to the prison authorities to let him out of the solitary confinement while awaiting trial.

PageSix reports that the music star's lawyers filed an emergency motion on Thursday August, 29, 2019, arguing he should be released from solitary confinement while awaiting trial on child pornography charges.

According to them, R.Kelly has been denied access to other humans in jail, hasn't gotten sunlight since his confinement, limited access to emails and only gets to shower three times a week.

However, the Bureau of Prisons says the reason behind R.Kelly's solitary confinement is because of his celebrity status and the nature of the charges he is been accused of.

His lawyers say that Instead of moving him to a number of floors that are available outside of general population, BOP moved Kelly to “the most restrictive floor,” in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Chicago where he is been held.

Chicago Sun-Times/Victor Hilitski via Associated Press

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, R.Kelly was hit with fresh sex crime charges by the court. He has since been remanded in prison custody.

ALSO READ: R.Kelly wants Michael Jackson's lawyer to take over his case

More woes for R.Kelly as he is hit with fresh sex crime charges

TMZ reports that the music star is been accused by a young lady who said she was sexually assaulted by him during a concert in 2001 when she was just 17. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the alleged victim initially approached Kelly seeking an autograph and claims Kelly paid her $200 to get naked and engage in sex acts with him.

R.Kelly is been charged by the Prosecutors for two sex crimes which include; engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

However, the music star's lawyer is thinking differently as he says there was no sexual intercourse between Kelly and the alleged victim, but he claims there was "dancing and sexual contact.