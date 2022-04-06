Rihanna makes her debut on ‘Forbes’ annual billionaires list

This is according to Forbes in its latest publication.

The 34-year-old singer officially reached billionaire status back in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

Forbes Madeline Berg attributed Rihanna’s wealth not to her music outputs, but to her wildly successful ventures into fashion and beauty.

According to Forbes Rihanna made her fortune from her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

"The company, which she co-owns with luxury conglomerate LVMH, reportedly racked in more than $550 million in revenue in 2020," the financial magazine revealed.

"She also has a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised approximately $115 million in series B funding at a $1 billion valuation in early 2021."

Interestingly, Rihanna has officially become the first billionaire from Barbados.

"It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this," the soon to be mum said about her achievement.

According to Forbes in its new rankings, there are 2,668 billionaires with a collective net worth of $12.7 trillion.

Rihanna was ranked No. 1,729 on the list.