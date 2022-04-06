RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna makes her debut on ‘Forbes’ annual billionaires list

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Rihanna is now the richest person in Barbados.

Barbados Music star Robyn Rihanna Fenty [Instagram/TheBadGirlRihanna]
Barbados Music star Robyn Rihanna Fenty [Instagram/TheBadGirlRihanna]

Barbadian singer Rihanna has officially joined the billionaires club.

Recommended articles

This is according to Forbes in its latest publication.

The 34-year-old singer officially reached billionaire status back in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

Forbes Madeline Berg attributed Rihanna’s wealth not to her music outputs, but to her wildly successful ventures into fashion and beauty.

According to Forbes Rihanna made her fortune from her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

"The company, which she co-owns with luxury conglomerate LVMH, reportedly racked in more than $550 million in revenue in 2020," the financial magazine revealed.

"She also has a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised approximately $115 million in series B funding at a $1 billion valuation in early 2021."

Barbadian music star Rihanna [Instagram/BadGirlRihanna]
Barbadian music star Rihanna [Instagram/BadGirlRihanna] Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, Rihanna has officially become the first billionaire from Barbados.

"It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this," the soon to be mum said about her achievement.

According to Forbes in its new rankings, there are 2,668 billionaires with a collective net worth of $12.7 trillion.

Rihanna was ranked No. 1,729 on the list.

Other celebrities on the list include Media mogul Oprah Winfrey and rapper Kanye West.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrity bartender Braide Ifeanyi lands new endorsement deal

Celebrity bartender Braide Ifeanyi lands new endorsement deal

Native Sound System announces debut single, 'runaway' to feature Lojay and Ayra Starr

Native Sound System announces debut single, 'runaway' to feature Lojay and Ayra Starr

Rihanna makes her debut on ‘Forbes’ annual billionaires list

Rihanna makes her debut on ‘Forbes’ annual billionaires list

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘very happy’ and ‘at peace’ with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘very happy’ and ‘at peace’ with Pete Davidson

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t get legally married in Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t get legally married in Vegas

‘You can win a Grammy for Ghana – Sonnie Badu to Black Sherif

‘You can win a Grammy for Ghana – Sonnie Badu to Black Sherif

Squid Game director says he is working on an even more ‘violent film’

Squid Game director says he is working on an even more ‘violent film’

Here’s a first-look teaser at Biodun Stephen’s ‘The Wildflower’

Here’s a first-look teaser at Biodun Stephen’s ‘The Wildflower’

I would've become a spare parts dealer if my music didn’t flourish – Black Sherif

I would've become a spare parts dealer if my music didn’t flourish – Black Sherif

Trending

Annie Idibia drags elder brother on Instagram after he accused her of being a drug addict

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her brother Wisdom Macauley [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/MacauleyWisdom]

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]

'I'll kill him on sight' - Mr Macaroni shares threats messages received after objecting to Lekki toll gate reopening

Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni]