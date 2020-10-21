American music star Rihanna has joined millions of Nigerians and International celebrities who have backed the #EndSars protests in the country.

Young Nigerians all over the world have in the past two weeks taken to the street to protest the unjust killing, brutality, and extortion by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a dreaded and controversial unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) that has been scrapped.

In a statement released via her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the award winning music star said it was terrible to watch videos of the torture and brutalisation of Nigerians by the people who are supposed to protect them.

"I can't bare to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across the planet! It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of," she wrote.

"My heart is broken for Nigeria man! It is unbearable to watch! I'm so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what's right! #EndSars."

Rihanna joins the other International celebrities like Beyonce who have reacted to the #EndSars protest in the country.